President House has rejected the rumours regarding the announcement of general election date.

The consultation process by President Arif Alvi is underway, however, the rumours regarding the announcement of election date are fake, says a news channel quoting sources .

President Dr Arif Alvi held another meeting with caretaker Law Minister Ahmad Irfan Aslam earlier Monday for consultation on general elections in the country. According to a statement, the meeting was held at Aiwan-i-Sadr in Islamabad in continuation of the ongoing consultation process between the president and the interim government on the electoral process. “The continuation of the consultation process with good intent will be positive for democracy in the country,” the president was quoted as saying in the statement.

Arif Alvi, during the meeting, mentioned the presidential authority regarding giving the date of the general election.

However, the Law Minister reiterated that it was the prerogative of Election Commission of Pakistan to announce date of the general elections.

Sources further claimed that the minister also referred to the amendment in the Election Act regarding announcement of elections date, saying that if the President announces date, the Election Commission can reject it.