KARACHI – The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at PKR 211,800 here on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.
Similarly, the gold price for 24-karat was recorded at Rs 181,590 per 10g as per the bullion market.
Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities. Last Update: 8AM
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,465
|Lahore
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,465
|Islamabad
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,465
|Peshawar
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,465
|Quetta
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,465
|Sialkot
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,465
|Hyderabad
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,465
|Faisalabad
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 2,465
|Gold Rates
|Gold 24K Today
|Gold 22K Today
|Per Tola Gold
|PKR 211,800
|PKR 194,149
|Per 10Gram Gold
|PKR 181,590
|PKR 166,456
|Per Gram Gold
|PKR 18,442
|PKR 16,646
It is pertinent to mention that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.