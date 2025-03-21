Rs50 fresh currency notes bundle rates in open market before Eidul Fitr 2025

Fresh currency notes – Eidul Fitr 2025 is around the corner in Pakistan as the third “Ashra” of holy month of Ramazan is set to begin tomorrow, March 22,

Traditionally, the elders, usually parents, grandparents, or relatives, give Eidi, a special gift in form of cash, to children after offering the Eid prayers.

For this tradition, fresh currency notes of various denomination, including Rs50, are used to make the festival more enjoyable for children as they buy toys and treats for them with this money.

The fresh currency notes can be bought from the State Bank of Pakistan and other banks across Pakistan. But sometimes, people were unable to get the bundles of fresh notes from the banks and they have to visit the open market to buy them at exorbitant rates.

Rs50 Currency Note Bundle Rate

In open market, shopkeepers make profits on selling the fresh currency notes. The price of Rs50 currency note bundle worth Rs5,000 is being sold for Rs5,300-5,500.

People, who are unable to buy it from banks, have to pay extra money to buy the bundles so they can use it for giving Eidi to children.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has refuted the reports of not issuing fresh banknotes.

The SBP has made it clear that it will continue its longstanding practice of issuing fresh banknotes to commercial banks on Eid-ul-Fitr, leveraging its extensive nationwide branch networks to facilitate public access to fresh banknotes.

Keeping with the practice, SBP has so far issued Rs. 27 billion fresh banknotes of all denominations to 17,000 branches of commercial banks for onward distribution to the general public. Likewise, arrangements have also been made to ensure that the ATM network of banks issues uninterrupted, good-quality banknotes to the general public during the festive season.

To ensure the efficient distribution of fresh banknotes and their availability at all commercial bank branches, SBP has also deployed their cash monitoring teams to conduct onsite inspections, ensuring the disbursement of fresh banknotes to the general public.