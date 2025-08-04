Electricity consumers likely to get Rs1.75 relief per unit across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The electricity consumers across Pakistan may soon receive much-needed relief as a reduction of Rs1.75 per unit in power tariff has been proposed under the fourth quarterly adjustment of the fiscal year 2024-25.

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has formally submitted a request to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) for a downward revision in electricity prices.

NEPRA is set to conduct a hearing on the proposal today.

If approved, the tariff reduction would result in an estimated relief of over Rs53.39 billion for consumers.

The adjustment would apply not only to all government-owned distribution companies (DISCOs) but also to K-Electric customers.

According to sources, consumers could benefit from a relief of up to Rs2.10 per unit for the months of September, October, and November, if NEPRA approves the proposed adjustment.

For the months of August, September, and October, a reduction of Rs1.75 per unit has been suggested, potentially lowering monthly electricity bills for millions.

The final decision on the proposed tariff cut will be announced by NEPRA after public hearing.