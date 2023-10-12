The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday arrested a Proclaimed Offender (PO) named Zakir Hussain, in a case of land fraud worth Rs 1.37 Billion.

The accused was the central figure and main beneficiary of an organized group that illegally transferred 250 Kanal highly valuable Land into his own and other benamidars’ names by illegal means.

As per the details, NAB Lahore investigation team unearthed a continuous process of illegally transferring of precious land by an influential accused, Zakir Hussain in alleged connivance with officers and officials of Punjab Revenue Department. The prime accused got executed 14 fake mutations in the name of his brother namely Imran Akbar and other benamidars.

Further to above, accused Zakir Hussain in alleged connivance with co-accused also tempered the Revenue Record and illegally transferred land owned by Co-operative Housing Societies and other private persons.

As per prima facie, the accused persons posted their own thumb impressions in place of original owners, attached fake Court Degrees and fabricated Registered Deeds in order to illegally transfer above mentioned land. In addition to the above, accused Zakir Hussain and other accused persons posted fake signatures of relevant Revenue staff to execute fake mutations, which was proven in Forensic Analysis Report.

The accused persons had sold out 170 Kanal Land amounting to Rs933 Million, however, 80 Kanal Land still remains in the name of accused persons.

NAB Lahore officials would produce the prime accused Zakir Hussain before Accountability Court Lahore, tomorrow, to seek his physical remand.