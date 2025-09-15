Top winners of 200 prize bond September 2025 draw announced

QUETTA – The National Savings Centre Multan on Monday announced the top winners of the Rs200 prize bond draw September 2025.

The first prize winner of Rs200 Prize Bond has won the cash prize of Rs750,000, while five second prize winners will receive Rs250,000 each.

The prize bonds are considered not only a safer investment but also offer mega cash prizes for the winners which are picked through balloting.

200 Prize Bond September 2025 Draw Top Winners

The first Prize of Rs750,000 has been won by prize bond number 41981 while the five winners of second prize include 043052, 529272, 612161, 825972 and 896794.

200 Prize Bond Full Draw Results

The complete list of Rs200 prize bond draw September 2025 will be shared here as soon as it is released by the National Savings Centre.

The winners can redeem their prize bond cash prize at a designated branch of any authorized commercial bank in Pakistan for prizes up to Rs500,000, or at the field offices of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Banking Services Corporation (BSC) for prizes exceeding that amount.

Furthermore, non-filers are subject to pay 30% against the prize money. 15% for filers against the prize amount is deducted at source at the time of payment of prize money.