Rs176 Million Range Rover registered in Lahore with Record Rs9.44 Million Fee

LAHORE – Passion for something makes it feel priceless, and so is the case with Gujranwala resident who just proved it.

A jaw-dropping Range Rover worth 17.6 crore has been registered in Punjab capital Lahore, making it most expensive car in the history of the Excise Department.

Range Rover owner Ahmed Waqas paid eye-popping Rs9.441 million just for registration fee. That’s more than price of apartment in the city. He even grabbed a flashy number plate, AWA-089, to match his extravagant ride.

Excise official Shahid Gilani confirmed that this fee sets new record, surpassing previous record of Rs9.1 million, set just last month. He proudly added that Lahore authorities are raking in over Rs. 5 billion in revenue in just two months.

As citizens are struggling with inflation, roads of Lahore are about to see a new king of luxury wheels cruising past – proving once again that when it comes to passion, there’s truly no price tag.

Pakistanis love expensive cars as these rides show mix of status, performance, and emotion. Luxury cars like Range Rover are seen as symbol of success and prestige, offering exclusivity and sense of achievement. These expensive cars also provide classic engineering, speed, and craftsmanship, often feeling more like works of art than just vehicles.

For enthusiasts, the thrill of driving, the sound of the engine, and the overall experience create deep emotional satisfaction. On a psychological level, these cars serve as expressions of identity, a way to stand out, and even an investment or collectible over time.