PTI decries police complicity in ‘pre-planned Egg Attack’ on Aleema Khan

ISLAMABAD Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) unleashed storm of allegations after disgraceful incident outside Adiala Jail, where egg was thrown at Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan.

As the incident caused outrage, PTI claimed that police officials not only failed to arrest the attackers but actively facilitated their escape. “Instead of catching the culprits, the police acted as their protectors and helped them flee in their vehicle. This was a clear, coordinated plan,” PTI said in its fiery condemnation.

Khan’s beleaguered party said it possesses vehicle’s number plate and is demanding immediate registration of case against the culprit.

PTI leaders denounced attack, calling it “cowardly, vile, and shameful,” linking it to a broader campaign of state-backed persecution against Imran Khan’s family. It said Aleema Khan has faced multiple arrests and false cases, while her sisters Uzma and Noreen Khan’s families have also been subjected to continuous harassment.

Despite what it calls “systematic victimization,” PTI insists these tactics will only strengthen their resolve.

“Imran Khan’s family will never bow down to tyranny. These attacks are proof of the government’s desperation, but they will only fuel our struggle for justice,” the party declared.

The incident further inflamed tensions between PTI and state authorities, raising serious questions about police neutrality and political victimization.