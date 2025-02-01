Toll Tax Salik fee in Dubai increased from Feb 2025 [Check timings, new rates]

DUBAI – The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has increased the toll tax “Salik” fee increased by 50 percent.

The commuters will have to pay the toll tax as per the revised policy while passing through toll gates in Dubai.

According to the new toll rates in Dubai, the toll fee will be 6 dirhams (approximately 456 Pakistani rupees) from 6 am to 10 am and from 4 pm to 8 pm. During off-peak hours and on weekends, the toll fee will remain 4 dirhams (approximately 304 Pakistani rupees).

For the month of Ramadan, the toll fee timings have also been adjusted.

Since Dubai is a hub for international events, public parking fees in event zones will be 25 dirhams (approximately 1898 Pakistani rupees) per hour during major events near the Dubai World Trade Center.

In high-demand areas, parking fees will be 6 dirhams (approximately 456 Pakistani rupees) per hour, while general parking fees will remain at 4 dirhams (approximately 304 Pakistani rupees).

Dubai is one of the fastest growing cities in today’s world, making the provision of high quality infrastructure facilities absolutely imperative. With that in mind, as well as the high priority allocated by the government of Dubai to the provision of an advanced transport network for the people of Dubai, RTA endeavours to improve the public transport facilities and develop roads across the emirate to make travel safer and smoother.