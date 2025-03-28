Rohit Sharma likely to withdraw from five-match Test series against England

NEW DEHLI – India’s Test cricket Captain Rohit Sharma is likely to withdraw from the upcoming Test series against England, the Indian media reported on Friday.

Rohit Sharma’s disappointing form in red-ball cricket raised the possibility of his withdrawal from the upcoming series against England Test.

According to the media reports, Sharma has already made his decision which increased the chances for Virat Kohli to retain his place in the squad.

It may be mentioned here that Rohit Sharma managed to score only 31 runs in three Test matches during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He had also withdrawn from the Sydney Test against Australia.

India’s 45-day tour of England is set to begin on June 20 with the Headingley Test, featuring a five-match Test series between England and India.

Earlier this month, Indian opposition party Congress Dr. Shama Mohamed came under fire for calling Rohit Sharma “fat” and questioning his fitness and role of captaincy.

Taking to X, previously known as Twitter, Dr. Shama said that Sharma is fat and is least impressive captain so far. She said that Rohit Sharma is overweight as a player and needs to lose weight.

Dr. Shama Mohamed made these remarks after Rohit Sharma got out for 15 runs against New Zealand. The Indian media reported that after seeing a strong reaction on social media, Dr. Shama deleted her tweet. Congress Leader Dr Shama Mohammad Comes Under Fire After Calling Rohit Sharma Fat

On the other hand, a BJP spokesperson responded by saying that those who previously opposed the country are now criticizing the cricket team. The spokesperson accused Congress of spreading hatred rather than love. She also pointed out that under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, the party lost 90 elections. Now, they are calling Rohit Sharma’s captaincy unimpressive.

The BJP spokesperson stated that Congress’s remarks were akin to making fun of Rohit Sharma’s physique.

Meanwhile, the social media users have also deemed the Congress spokesperson’s remarks inappropriate.

It may also be mentioned here that Rohit Sharma is under criticism for poor performance for more than a year. Many are raising voice that Rohit Sharma should be replaced with any other player for the role of captaincy.