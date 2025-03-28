Short Term Savings certificates profit rate increased [March 2025 Update]

ISLAMABAD – The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) increased profit rate on Short-Term Savings Certificates with maturity period of up to one year.

The certificates were first launched by the government tin 2012 and these are designed specifically to meet the short term funding needs of the investors with maturity period of 3-months, 6-months & 1-year.

It is pledge-able and having 3-month, 6-month and 1-year maturity scheme and all Pakistani nationals as well as overseas citizens can invest in this scheme.

An investor can deposit minimum Rs10,000 in this category while there is no maximum limit.

The Qaumi Bachat recently revised the profit rate on Short Term Savings Certificates on March 20, 2025, and it is still applicable.

Short Term Savings Certificates Profit Rate March 2025

The profit rate for three-month maturity has been fixed at 11.12 percent or Rs2,780 on investment of each Rs100,000 as compared to previous 11.08%.

The profit rate for six-month maturity category has been fixed at 11.08% or Rs5,540 while the profit from 12-month maturity has been set at Rs10,960.

Tax Deduction on STSC Profit Rate

Investors appearing in Active Taxpayer List will pay 15% in wake of withholding tax on the total profit.

However, the authorities will charge 30% of the yield/profit irrespective of date of investment and amount/profit.