Bise Lahore Complete Class 12 Results Gazette 2025 Pdf

LAHORE – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has issued the complete gazette of intermediate part II or class 12 results 2025 gazette on Thursday.

According to the gazette, total 184,000 candidates applied for the exams while 180,329 appeared in the papers.

As many as 109,741 students passed the exams with pass percentage standing at 60.86.

Class 12 results from BISE Lahore are crucial as they determine students’ eligibility for higher education. These results influence admissions to universities, scholarships, and future career paths. Strong performance can open doors to professional programs like engineering, medicine, and business, shaping students’ academic and professional journeys.

BISE Lahore Inter Part 2 Results Gazette

You can download the complete gazette here: