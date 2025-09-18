President Zardari in Ürümqi with focus on urban management, bilateral collaboration

BEIJING – President Asif Ali Zardari arrived in capital of China’s Xinjiang province Ürümqi, where he was warmly welcomed by Xinjiang Governor Erkin Tuniyaz, Vice Governor Chen Weijun, and the Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Jiang Zaidong.

Governor Tuniyaz personally accompanied President Zardari to the State Guest House, traveling alongside him in the same vehicle, a gesture reflecting the deep ties between Pakistan and China.

During his visit, President Zardari toured Ürümqi Urban Operations and Management Center, an advanced facility that digitally links more than 30 departments and provides over 200 services to the city’s residents. The center plays a key role in ensuring coordination across public health, education, road safety, utilities, and emergency response.

President Asif Ali Zardari visited the Xinjiang Islamic Institute in Ürümqi, appreciated its role in providing theological education and preparing scholars for service. He highlighted the importance of academic and cultural exchanges in strengthening Pakistan–China understanding. pic.twitter.com/3tNKpyoUbq — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) September 18, 2025

President Zardari took a detailed briefing on the city’s management system, showing keen interest in its digital platforms. He praised the vision behind the initiative and expressed hope that Pakistan’s urban planners would benefit from Xinjiang’s experience in modern city governance.

Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, Pakistan’s Ambassador to China in Beijing, and China’s Ambassador to Pakistan in Islamabad were also present during the visit.

Officials on both sides noted that President Zardari’s visit to Ürümqi would further enhance Pakistan-China regional cooperation and strengthen bilateral ties.