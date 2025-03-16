Reviving strategic depth policy

A strategy is a plan of action designed to achieve a specific goal, differing from tactics, which are about how an engagement is carried out.

A strategy focuses on the broader objectives and how various engagements connect, with “strategic depth” being a key component.

This term is used in military, political, economic, and trade contexts.

General Zia-ul-Haq was the first Pakistani leader to introduce the concept of strategic depth, particularly in the political and religious realms.

After the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, Zia viewed Afghanistan as a source of political and religious strategic depth for Pakistan.

He believed that a stronger, more stable Afghanistan would benefit Pakistan.

Zia even stated that, if given a choice, he would prioritize Afghanistan’s interests over Pakistan’s.

This commitment to Afghanistan as a strategic ally was a significant part of his foreign policy.

However, Zia made a critical mistake by associating this strategic depth with one sect of Islam, which alienated other sects and groups within Pakistan.

His narrow religious approach backfired when other sects, along with spiritualists and moderates, rejected his vision.

A more inclusive approach could have garnered broader support.

In the 1990s, Benazir Bhutto’s more moderate version of this strategy gained public backing, helping to shape the creation of the Taliban.

Geographically, Pakistan’s position is pivotal, with its western border with Afghanistan offering substantial strategic depth.

China, to the north, has been a historical ally, contributing to the development of the Silk Route and boosting trade.

To further enhance economic ties, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) aims to connect China with the Arabian Sea via the port of Gwadar.

This forms an economic and political strategic depth that is not centred on religious issues.

On the other hand, India, to the east, limits Pakistan’s ability to form similar strategic depth, as it pushes confrontational policies and seeks to dominate the region.

To the south, the sea provides Pakistan with vital global connections, especially with the Middle East.

With fully operational Gwadar, these links will grow stronger.

This leaves the western border, particularly with Afghanistan, as the area where strategic depth can be most effective.

Historically, efforts to foster economic ties with Iran have been unsuccessful.

If a Pakistani visited major cities of Iran in 1960s, he would notice that shops were full of Indian goods and lacked Pakistani products.

The relationship between Pakistan and Iran was friendly yet lacked economic depth.

Religious ties also failed to create meaningful bonds.

The situation with Afghanistan has been more complex.

The country serves as the gateway to Central Asia, and it was under General Zia and later Benazir Bhutto that Pakistan’s policy of strategic depth was linked to Afghanistan.

However, following the 9/11 attacks and the shift in U.S. policy, Pakistan’s role in Afghan affairs became sidelined.

In December 2002, President Musharraf signed an agreement with the Afghan government that excluded Pakistan, likely under U.S. pressure.

This agreement shut down Pakistan’s strategic depth in the region.

Despite this, the U.S. did make concessions by including India in the South Asia dialogue, which led Pakistan to hope that America would play a role in resolving the Kashmir issue.

However, this expectation was never realized, as India maintained its position.

The U.S. also appointed a special envoy for Afghanistan and Pakistan, signalling a shift in its approach.

Some analysts argue that this was influenced by pro-Indian lobbies, but it could present an opportunity for Pakistan to adopt a more realistic approach to its regional strategy.

If the U.S. under President Trump seeks to address terrorism in Pakistan, the Kashmir issue can resurface presenting an opportunity for Pakistan to revive its strategic depth policy leveraging the new dynamics created by U.S. policy shifts.

By pursuing a broader regional political strategy, Pakistan can aim for greater influence, breaking free from the confines of South Asia’s economic and political deadlock.

An analyst noted that while the Pakistani military recognizes that the country’s Afghan policy went wrong, there remains a belief in the necessity of strategic links to Central and West Asia.

This presents an opportunity for the political and military elite of Pakistan to adopt a new strategic depth policy, one that emphasizes political, economic, and cultural ties while promoting a non-sectarian Islam.

Pakistan can only progress in global politics if the political climate is more conducive to a non-sectarian approach.

Such a policy would have broader appeal across Pakistan, Afghanistan, Central Asia, and even in the U.S.

The revival of strategic depth, with an inclusive and moderate Islamic framework, would be more palatable to the Pakistani public and could help improve relations with Afghanistan and Central Asia.

It could also pave the way for a stronger regional role for Pakistan, potentially improving ties with the U.S. and furthering economic and political cooperation.

In conclusion, Pakistan’s strategic depth policy, if revived and redefined in a more inclusive and pragmatic manner, could help Pakistan secure its position in a rapidly changing geopolitical landscape.

By focusing on regional political, economic, and cultural ties, Pakistan can strengthen its position and avoid being sidelined in favour of other powers in the region.

—The writer is contributing columnist, based in UK.