Revisiting existing counter-terrorism strategy

The terrorist attack and hijacking of the Jaffar Express is the worst form of terrorism in Pakistan.

This incident was preceded by a series of terrorist attacks in various parts of the Balochistan province in last few months.

These terrorist attacks include; a) victimization and killing of hundreds of security forces personnel and hundreds of innocent civilians on ethnic bases, b) ambushing the buses and traffic conveys and killing non Balochi people after identification parades, c) organized attacks on military conveys and d) targeting police and levis at will.

These terrorists’ attacks were mainly conducted by banned terrorist organization, Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and its splinter groups.

The sequential rise of these terrorist attacks with consistency has two dimensions.

One, domestically, BLA is projecting itself as a strong militant organization which can terrorize civilians and military personnel alike wherever and wherever it desires.

At the social level BLA is constantly engaging with the Baloch masses and coercing them to support its anti-Pakistan agenda at social level.

The rural Baloch masses are being force not to cooperate with security forces at any level.

Anti-Pakistan narratives are being made and projected among the Baloch youth for creating hatred and unrest in the province.

BLA and other sub-nationalist organizations have been strengthened over the years and are openly challenging the writ of state.

Today, the youth of the province is being betrayed by these organizations for implementation of their vested agendas.

Owing to the bad governance in the province, youth is getting into a disappointing mode and many of them are being dragged into the militancy and undesired activities which goes against the state and future of the youth.

The entire development needs a retrospective evaluation and critical assessment for a course correction sooner than the later.

The elected representatives and successive provincial governments remained less concerned about deteriorating socioeconomic conditions of the province, which caused distrust between state and society of the province.

This mistrust further caused social vulnerabilities in the province which is being exploited by BLA and other terrorist organizations.

Two, BLA is rapidly exploring and exploiting its international linkages by making use of all anti Pakistan states and spying agencies.

In this regards, it has enhanced its linkages with India and Afghanistan which have already joined hands against Pakistan.

Indeed, Afghan soil is rapidly transforming as the global center of terrorism.

Primary focus of this terrorism is Pakistan which is being implemented through terrorists’ organizations like TTP and BLA besides many such like terrorist outfits.

It is worth mentioning that, TTP is being supported by India ever since its formation in 2007.

Similarly BLA and other sub-nationalist organizations of the Balochistan are being supported by India for decades.

All these terrorist organizations (especially TTP and BLA) are being funded, trained and provided with weapons by India.

Taliban Government of Afghanistan has been supporting TTP ever since 2022.

Lately Taliban Government has formally started supporting BLA too.

In this regards, India and Afghan Taliban are fully cooperating in the terrorist activities of TTP.

Besides, India and Afghan Taliban Government, there are many regional and international actors, who provide support to these terrorist organizations against Pakistan.

Indeed, Afghan Taliban Government was installed with specific purpose of destabilizing Pakistan from four perspectives; socially, politically, economically and militarily.

After the terrorist attack and hijacking of the Jaffar Express, the Government of Pakistan needs to revisit its existing counter-terrorism strategy and diplomatic engagements.

The new suggested strategy may be consisting of three parts; a) Revision of security strategy; b) Socio-economic engagement with masses, c) Diplomatic engagements with regional states, Afghanistan and international organizations.

With regards to combating the terrorists of BLA and TTP, a grand military operation should be conducted to neutralize the hubs of terrorism in various parts of the Balochistan and KP.

This operation should be a message for BLA and TTP and their abettors that, the writ of the state is still maintained even in those areas where terrorist organizations operate freely.

This operation should be on the format of Operation Zarb-e-Azb.

It should be technologically driven while making use of PAF and drone technology.

In order to segregate the innocent masses from terrorists of BLA and TTP, there is a dire need that, general masses especially youth should be engaged at socio-economic level.

This engagement must be initiated at three level; social, political and economic.

Among these, social engagement is the most important, since masses and youth needs immediate attention and motivation to remain away from the terrorists of BLA and TTP.

The social engagement has to be real and sincere while exploring the culture and traditions of the respective areas.

After social engagement, the economic and political engagements will act as catalyst and the booster.

International community, international organizations and regional states should be given documentary proofs of terrorism against Pakistan with a demand of taking actions against India and Afghanistan, the principle terrorist states.

Alongside, Pakistan can engage Afghan Taliban Government by sending religious delegations, Jirgas and diplomatic missions for reconsidering its support for BLA and TTP and usage of Afghan soil against Pakistan.

The rapidly changing dynamics of terrorism against Pakistan warrants, immediate measures at all levels as mentioned above.

Restoration of the trust between masses and state through socio-economic and socio-political engagement will weaken terrorist’s narratives.

Diplomatic engagement with international community will alienate BLA and TTP.

— The writer is Professor of Politics and IR at International Islamic University, Islamabad.