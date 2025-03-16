Stone-hearted, ruthless extremists

BLOODSHED in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan is increasing by the day and the situation is deteriorating.

In other regions as well, extremist elements continue to carry out dangerous activities.

It is said that armed groups, equipped with modern weapons left behind by the United States, have access to abundant resources.

While their hostility toward NATO forces is understandable, their attacks on Pakistani forces, civilians and installations cannot be ignored.

It is evident that anti-Pakistan elements are backing them, providing resources and weapons while brainwashing them into believing that suicide attacks and bombings are the path to paradise.

No other nation in the world is killing its own citizens in the name of religion.

Neither Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, nor Jews engage in such atrocities.

Unfortunately, this curse has gripped the Muslim world, where Muslims are slaughter-ing their fellow Muslims in the name of sectarianism.

These stone-hearted, ruthless individuals are the modern-day Khawarij.

Our armed forces have launched an operation against them, reminiscent of the struggle against the original Khawarij in the early days of Islam.

The repercussions of that historical fitna are still visible today.

The world acknowledges that Pakistan has suffered the most in the war against terrorism.

The Prime Minister and the Army Chief have vowed to uproot all forms of terrorism to secure the country’s future.

May this commitment lead to success, for our survival and the security of future generations depend on it.

It is reassuring that the current political and military leadership is resolute in eliminating this cancer.

The nation takes pride in the fact that our defence forces rank among the best in the world and are fully capable of handling any threat.

However, it is also the responsibility of the political leadership to ensure that Pakistan does not falter on diplomatic and political fronts.

Adjustments in for-eign policy are necessary in the light of recent developments to prevent further instability.

Additionally, following the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan, Pakistan must remain vigilant and closely monitor Afghanistan’s political and religious landscape.

As a neighboring country with shared interests, Pakistan must ensure that its strategic concerns regarding Afghanistan are safeguarded.

At the political level, national reconciliation should be promoted, with an expanded scope.

In South Waziristan, there is a need to engage tribal elders through jirgas to establish a dialogue with TTP members based in Afghanistan.

The Afghan Taliban government holds little sway over the TTP and cannot take strong action against them, as they believe the TTP supported them during the US war in Afghanistan.

Regardless of whether losses are suffered by security forces or militant elements, the fact remains that Pakistanis and Muslims are being killed.

The destruction of property and human suffering only add to the tragedy.

In this context, efforts should be made to seek guidance from tribal elders, religious scholars and Sufi leaders, utilizing all available channels to counter this menace effectively.

—The writer is contributing columnist, based in Faisalabad.