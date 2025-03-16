Power relief coming

The high electricity tariffs are a major source of headache and an unbearable burden for millions of Pakistanis, impacting households, industries and farmers alike.

For the common man, power bills are a constant source of stress, impacting daily life and straining already tight budgets.

With summer fast approaching and electricity demand set to surge, the government’s announcement regarding electricity tariffs offers a glimmer of hope.

In a significant move, the government decided to keep petroleum prices unchanged for next fortnight, despite global market fluctuations that had initially suggested a potential reduction.

This decision is not merely about maintaining stability in fuel prices but also about creating necessary fiscal space to reduce electricity tariffs.

By not passing on savings from petroleum price reductions to consumers, government has effectively chosen to allocate this financial cushion towards easing the cost of electricity.

The timing of this decision is crucial.

With summer months around the corner, electricity demand will inevitably spike as people turn to fans, air conditioners and other cooling systems to cope with the heat.

Last year, both federal and Punjab governments had announced subsidies to alleviate the burden of high power prices.

However, this year’s plan appears to be far more comprehensive, as it promises to benefit all consumers — not just select groups.

The reduction in electricity tariffs will not only provide immediate relief to struggling households but also help industries and farmers, who rely heavily on affordable electricity for production and irrigation.

The government’s focus on reducing electricity prices through fiscal space created by maintaining stable petroleum prices is a well-considered approach.

This will bring relief not only in terms of lower bills but will also have a ripple effect on overall inflation.

As electricity costs decrease, financial pressure on consumers will lessen, that in turn eases the cost of living across the board.

For industries, this reduction could improve production costs and enhance competitiveness.

For farmers, it could provide a much-needed boost to agriculture, reducing the cost of irrigation and making it easier to sustain their livelihoods.