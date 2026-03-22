Rethinking Pakistan’s founding vision

Pakistan’s creation stands as one of the most remarkable political achievements of the 20th Century, an outcome shaped by vision, resolve, and an unyielding sense of purpose.

Conceived as an ideological state, it was not merely the product of historical circumstances but the manifestation of a collective aspiration: to establish a homeland where Muslims of the subcontinent could live in accordance with their values and identity. The foresight and determination of the country’s founding leadership transformed what once seemed improbable into a defining reality.At the center of this struggle stood Muhammad Ali Jinnah, whose leadership proved decisive in translating the idea of Pakistan into a political movement. His statesmanship, clarity of purpose, and steadfast commitment inspired millions. As Stanley Wolpert famously observed in Jinnah of Pakistan, few individuals reshape history, fewer redraw the map of the world, and hardly any create a nation-state, yet Jinnah accomplished all three. Under his guidance, the Muslims of the subcontinent achieved what had once seemed unattainable. The historical roots of this transformation can be traced to Lahore Resolution, passed on March 23, 1940, during the annual session of the All-India Muslim League in Lahore. This gathering was the largest political congregation of Muslims in the subcontinent at the time. It marked a decisive turning point, clearly articulating the demand for separate Muslim-majority states in South Asia. The resolution sent a powerful message to both the British colonial authorities and the dominant political leadership of the Indian National Congress: Muslims were determined to secure their own political future.This landmark event did not emerge in isolation. A decade earlier, Allama Muhammad Iqbal had laid the intellectual foundation for a separate Muslim homeland in his 1930 Allahabad Address. Iqbal’s vision provided philosophical clarity, while the Lahore Resolution offered a concrete political roadmap. Together, they transformed an idea into a mass movement.

The context in which this demand arose was marked by deep political and socio-economic disparities. Under British colonial rule, Muslimsonce rulers of the subcontinent, had become politically marginalized and economically disadvantaged. Simultaneously, the Congress leadership envisioned a unified post-colonial India dominated by the Hindu majority. In such a scenario, Muslim leaders feared permanent subordination. The call for a separate homeland thus emerged not merely as a political demand, but as a quest for dignity, security, and self-determination.Central to this movement were the guiding principles articulated by Jinnah: Faith, Unity, and Discipline. These were not rhetorical slogans but practical tools that galvanized a diverse and dispersed community into a cohesive political force. Unity, in particular, proved to be the most powerful asset of the Muslim nation during the struggle for independence.Following the adoption of the Lahore Resolution, the momentum toward Pakistan became irreversible.

Today, as the nation commemorates another anniversary of the Pakistan Resolution, it is imperative to reflect not only on the achievements of the past but also on the responsibilities of the present. The sacrifices of the founding generation demand more than ceremonial remembrance; they call for introspection and renewal. Are we upholding the ideals upon which Pakistan was founded? Are we fostering unity, justice, and equality in our society?Pakistan currently confronts a range of challenges, including political polarization, economic strain, and social fragmentation. Regional tensions and the persistent threat of terrorism further complicate the national landscape. Over the past two decades, the country has endured a prolonged struggle against militancy, bearing significant human and economic costs. Yet, the resilience of its people and the resolve of its institutions have enabled it to withstand these trials with dignity.

Addressing these challenges requires a forward-looking and inclusive approach. Political stability must be reinforced through democratic continuity and responsible governance. Social cohesion can only be achieved by bridging divisions and promoting a shared national identity. Economic progress demands not only policy reforms but also equitable opportunities for all citizens, particularly the youth.Equally important is the need to invest in education and human development. An informed and skilled population is essential for building a stable and prosperous state. By providing equal opportunities and fostering merit, Pakistan can unlock the potential of its younger generation and secure a more promising future.

As March 23, 2026, is observed, the enduring message of the Lahore Resolution remains clear: unity of purpose, clarity of vision, and collective determination are indispensable for national progress. Revisiting that spirit is not merely an exercise in historical reflection; it is a necessary step toward shaping Pakistan’s future.The path forward lies in rediscovering the principles that guided the nation’s founders; faith in its ideals, unity among its people, and discipline in its actions. By embracing these values and addressing present challenges with wisdom and resolve, Pakistan can move closer to realizing the aspirations that inspired its creation.

The writer is Professor of Politics and IR at International Islamic University, Islamabad.