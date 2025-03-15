Sirajuddin Haqqani steps down as Taliban Interior Minister amid power struggle

KABUL – Tensions continue to rise in leadership of Afghan Taliban with Sirajudin Haqqani becomes the latest member who resigned over power struggle.

Sirajuddin Haqqani, a key member of strong Haqqani network, distanced himself from his position as the country’s interior minister amid reports of deepening rift between Haqqani and Taliban Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada.

Haqqani was critic of several key policies including related to foreign relations, girls education, and internal governance.

Since the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan in 2021, tensions have been brewing between various factions. Several members of acting government raised their voice against Akhundzada’s extreme approach to governance. The growing divide between two factions appears to have reached a tipping point, with experts suggesting further deterioting under current Taliban’s rule.

The internal conflicts within Taliban were further highlighted last month when several senior members were restricted from traveling to Qatar.

Afghanistan has been accused of harboring TTP and other terrorist groups, with some reports suggesting that terrorist operatives, including those from organizations like the Taliban and the Haqqani Network, operate from Afghan soil.

These groups are said to have connections with external actors, including state sponsors. The country’s complex political landscape and the Taliban’s rule have provided a haven for these groups, allowing them to carry out attacks and operations both within Afghanistan and across borders.