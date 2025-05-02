Religious leaders unanimously support Pakistan’s firm stance against India’s misadventure

Prominent leaders of Pakistan’s religious and political parties on Thursday joined hands and expressed solidarity with the government and the armed forces of Pakistan reaffirming their complete support to any move thwarting possible India’s military action against Pakistan.

We are ready to lay down our lives for the defence of the Motherland since doing so is not only a national duty but also a religious obligation, said they.

They expressed their resolve while addressing “Maulana Hamidul Haq Shaheed Yakjehti-e-Palestine Conference organized by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Samiul Haq) held at the Islamabad Hotel.

Amir of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman presided over the conference while former Amir of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Sirajul Haq, Member National Assembly (MNA) Ejazul Haq, former Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, Maulana Ahmed Ludhianvi, President and Executive Editor of Pakistan Observer Mr Gauhar Zahid Malik, a large number of scholars, intellectuals and religious leaders participated and addressed the conference.

Paying rich tributes to Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani who was assassinated in February this year, they vowed to carry forward his mission of upholding Islam and Islamic values and assured his brother and Deputy Head of Darul Aloom Haqqania Akora Khattak of their unwavering support for the cause of Islam and Islamic values.

They also expressed sympathies and support to Maulana Hamidul Haq’s political heir, his son Maulana Abdul Haq Sani who had also sustained injuries in deadly attack on his late father.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman drew the world powers’ attention towards genocide and mass murder of the Palestinian people by the Israeli forces in Gaza and and demanded an immediate ceasefire.

Unfortunately the current government has failed to take any practical step to stop the Israeli brutalities and has restricted itself to only issuing statements, he said.

About the current military tension with India, Fazl said our internal differences apart, the opposition stands firmly by the government for the defence of the country.

He said that India was blaming Pakistan for its security failures and that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was pushing both countries’ towards war just to save his political capital.

Sirajul Haq in his address, urged unity among the Muslim Ummah and called for taking up the matter at the UN and other world forums.

He said the people of Gaza were standing firmly despite relentless Israeli bombardment that turned the besieged enclave into debris.

“Israel, backed by America, is engaged in the genocide of Palestinians,” he regretted.

The ex-JI chief lamented the silence of Muslim leaders, accusing them of doing merely lip service.

“Israel is inflicting brutality on unarmed Palestinians while Muslim rulers remain spectators.

” Sirajul Haq paid rich tributes to the family of Maulana Samiul Haq, his son and political successor Hamidul Haq Sani and their services for teaching and promoting Islamic values through Darul Aloom Haqqania Akora Khattak.

Asad Qaiser also blamed India and its leadership for imposing warlike situation in both countries which are already facing challenges such as abject poverty, unemployment, climate and water issues.

Pakistan he said was a brave nation and wouldn’t let India usurp its waters at any cost.

He expressed solidarity with the people of Gaza and called for shaking up the world conscience on this humanitarian issue.

Ejazul Haq and Ahmed Ludhianvi also demanded immediate ceasefire in Gaza and supported the government against the Indian war frenzy.

Mr Gauhar Zahid Malik shared his father late Zahid Malik’s long association with Maulana Samiul Haq and his family.

He expressed condolences with Maulana Rashidul Haq and Maulana Abdul Haq Sani over assassination of Maulana Hamidul Haq who was like an elder brother to him.

At the end Maulana Rashidul Haq Haqqani expressed gratitude to the participants and proposed a resolution calling for immediate ceasefire in Gaza and taking practical measures to stop Israel’s genocide in Gaza.