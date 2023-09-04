ISLAMABAD – The caretaker federal government has formulated a plan to provide relief to masses protests against the inflated electricity prices.

People in various cities, including Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Peshawar, Mansehra, Hyderabad, Karachi, Quetta, have been staging protests for over a week, demanding the government to withdrawn recent hike in power tariff and imposition of additional taxes.

Last week, interim Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar had assured masses of relief, saying they were holding talks with the International Monetary Fundy (IMF) to find a way out of the situation.

What is the Relief Plan?

The caretaker setup has decided to provide relief of Rs3000 to consumers using up to 300 units in October’s electricity bills, reports quoted sources as having said.

The consumers with electricity bills up to Rs70,000 will also get a reduction of Rs13,000 in their bills.

When People Will Get Relief?

The government is expected to provide relief to people in October 2023 when there is a decline in electricity consumption due to change in weather.

Govt Seeks IMF Approval

The interim government has shared a plan in this regard to the Washington-based global lender, the reports said, adding that the IMF has however sought more data from the Power Division before the final decision for relief in bills for August and September.