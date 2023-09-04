Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of scattered rains for parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Peshawar on Monday evening/night and Tuesday.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of Pakistan.

A shallow westerly wave is present over the upper parts of the country.

Under the influence of these conditions, hot and humid weather is expected in most districts of the province on Monday evening/night and Tuesday.

However, a rain-wind thunderstorm is expected at isolated places of Dir, Swat, Chitral, Abbotabad, Manshera, Kohistan, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Kurram and Waziristan on Monday evening/night.

On Tuesday, hot and humid weather is expected in most districts of the province. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected at isolated places of Dir, Swat, Chitral, Malakand, Kurram and Waziristan.

In Peshawar, partly cloudy weather is expected with maximum temperature likely to remain in the range of 36-38 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meanwhile, hot and humid weather persisted in most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours. However, some areas received scattered light rains.

Rainfall (mm):

Malam Jabba 4

Dera Ismail Khan and Bannu remained the hottest places in the province where mercury rose as high as 39 C.

In Peshawar, the maximum temperature was recorded at 37 C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 77 per cent.