Relief announced in electricity bills for IESCO consumers

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has announced abolishing of the PTV license fee from electricity bills.

The announcement has been made following directives from the federal government and the Ministry of Energy (Power Division).

According to IESCO Chief Executive Engineer Chaudhry Khalid Mahmood, this decision will be implemented for all tariff categories starting July 1, 2025. Instructions have already been issued to all IESCO field offices to ensure smooth implementation.

Consumers seeking further clarification have been advised to contact their nearest IESCO office for detailed information regarding the change.

Know About IESCO

IESCO was formed in 1998 to take over the assets, functions and responsibilities of the erstwhile Islamabad Area Electricity Board, which was then a division of WAPDA.

IESCO’s core function is to supply, distribute and sell power (electricity) in the area from Attock to Jhelum, and from the river Indus to River Neelum in Kashmir.

It services 4.1 million consumers directly, but touches the lives of more than 25 million people living in the 6 districts its services.