Relations with Pakistan quite warm, mutually respectful and based on multifaceted coop: Romanian Ambassador

Ambassador of Romania, Dr Dan Stoenescu has termed bilateral relations with Pakistan quite warm, mutually respectful and based on multifaceted cooperation.

He expressed these views while addressing the Romanian Armed Forces Day reception held at Marriott Hotel.

The Armed Forces Day reception hosted by Ambassador Dan Stoenescu and Defence Attaché of Romania, Col Cristian Raducu was attended by a large number of diplomats, defence attachés and officials of the Pakistan and the Romanian armed forces and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Deputy Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal Shakil Ghazanfar was the Chief Guest on the occasion while among the noted guests included Chairman and Editor in Chief of Pakistan Observer, Mr. Faisal Zahid Malik, Rear Admiral Jawad Ahmed, ambassadors and diplomats of the European countries as well as other members of the diplomatic corps.

The Romanian ambassador said the military cooperation between Romanian and Pakistan was on an upward trend and developed over the years into a true and mutual partnership. He mentioned the recent visit of the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, in Romania, and the upcoming visit to Romania of the Chief of the Air Staff of the Pakistan Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu.

During those engagements it was agreed to enhance mutual defence cooperation between Romania and Pakistan, such as bilateral visits, cross training, ops exercises, exchange training programmes. Both sides also discussed prospects of reciprocal visits of experts, the ambassador said.

Earlier this year, Romanian Navy, said the ambassador, participated with military observers in the multinational naval exercise AMAN 2025 and in the next month, Romania will participate in PIMEC 2025, an important maritime exhibition and conference to be held in Karachi. These activities will help participants to exchange their knowledge and experience in both the defence industry and maritime domains, said the ambassador.

Romania he said, was also a constant member of the participation with officers as military observes to the UN peacekeeping mission, namely the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan, he said acknowledging the exceptional professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces, the deep patriotism of its men and women in uniform, the sacrifices they made in fighting terrorism, their presence in multiple international coalitions authorized to participate in maintaining peace, humanitarian assistance and other operations meant to ease the sufferings of the people in different regions of the world.

About the Romanian Armed Forces Day, he said it had a special meaning, focused on the idea of respect for fallen heroes. Today, it has assumed a special relevance, also, from the perspective of current NATO and EU membership. The ambassador said today’s world was more multilateral than ever and the nations have the right to be sovereign and decide for themselves.