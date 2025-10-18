UMT holds special seminar on ‘bird strikes and flight safety challenges’

The University of Management and Technology (UMT), under the auspices of the Institute of Aviation Studies, organized a special seminar titled “Bird Strikes and Flight Safety Challenges.” The event brought together prominent aviators, aviation experts, faculty members and students to discuss critical issues affecting flight safety.

Distinguished participants included Mian Muhammad Idrees, Chairman of the Airline Operators Committee; KashifS arwar, Deputy Airport Manager at AllamaIqbal International Airport, Air Commodore (R) Ahmed Aizaz, Dean of the Institute of Aviation Studies, Nawaz Gul, former DG Vigilance, and Muhammad Iqbal Khan, former Chief Air Traffic Controller.

Addressing the participants, aviation experts shed light on the serious challenges and financial losses caused by bird strikes in the aviation sector. They highlighted that such incidents result in millions of rupees in losses to both the national and international aviation industry every year. The experts stressed that a comprehensive strategy is crucial to prevent air accidents and ensure flight safety.They further emphasized that the risks of bird strikes can be significantly reduced through the use of modern technology, effective surveillance systems and professional training. Improved sanitation and environmental management around airports, they added, are essential to discourage the presence of birds and enhance flight safety standards.

UMT students demonstrated an emergency bird strike simulation at AllamaIqbal International Airport using the university’s flight simulator. They also presented various research-based safety proposals and presentations, which were highly appreciated by the participants.

The attendees praised UMT’s proactive contribution to aviation research and safety awareness, acknowledging its significant role in improving the standards of aviation education and research in Pakistan. The seminar concluded with the presentation of souvenirs to the speakers and experts.