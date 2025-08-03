Reimagining gateways

Every measure taken to attract foreign investment and promote tourism deserves appreciation and the government’s recent decision to establish separate immigration counters for foreign passengers at all international airports is one such welcome move.

Initiated on the instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, this initiative is aimed at making travel procedures smooth and more efficient for international visitors, investors and business delegations. It reflects a growing awareness that a visitor’s first impression of a country is often formed at the airport.

Dedicated immigration counters will certainly help reduce processing times and decongest existing facilities, creating a more comfortable experience for both foreign travellers and returning Pakistani citizens. However, while this is a step in the right direction, it must be viewed as beginning and not culmination of a broader effort to transform Pakistan’s airports into modern, traveller-friendly gateways.Take the examples of Dubai and Abu Dhabi. These cities have evolved into major hubs for global air traffic not merely because of their location but due to unmatched facilities and ambience that their airports offer. Travelers passing through are not only greeted with efficient immigration processes but also experience world-class retail outlets, dining options, clean and spacious terminals and a general atmosphere of energy and movement. This hustle and bustle translates into significant economic activity, contributing heavily to the UAE’s economy through tourism, shopping, and services.Pakistan too has a strategic geographic advantage. It lies at the crossroads of South Asia, Central Asia, the Middle East and Western China. Countries such as Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and even western parts of China could find air travel through Pakistan more convenient if the infrastructure and ambience match international expectations. However, to capitalise on this potential, we must do more than create separate counters. We need a comprehensive upgrade of our airport infrastructure as well as invest in soft infrastructure and that includes staff training in hospitality, digital visa processing, tourist facilitation centers and efficient customs procedures. Airports should become symbols of national pride — places where foreign travellers begin their journey into a country rich in history, culture and hospitality.If we are to compete in regional travel and investment landscape, we must reimagine and turn our airports into attractive, functional and modern hubs that reflect country’s aspirations and potential.