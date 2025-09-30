Reflecting on China This 1st October

Two major events hosted by China last month offered a clear glimpse into how the country sees its future and the role it intends to play on the world stage. President Xi Jinping welcomed the largest-ever summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and oversaw a grand military parade at Tiananmen Square.

Observers in policy and diplomatic circles agree that these events were not just ceremonial. They signaled China’s growing confidence in its economic model, technological capabilities and national leadership. Instead of positioning itself as a challenger to others, China appears to be carving a place based on performance, long-term planning and a belief in its own pace of progress.

China is already the world’s second-largest economy and is projected by its own economists, such as Justin Lin Yifu, to overtake the United States within the next decade. This belief is not rooted in rhetoric but in numbers: China’s growth rate remains more than double that of the US. Under President Xi Jinping, China has pursued modernization not only of infrastructure and industry but also of its military preparedness. His declaration that China is “unstoppable” resonated strongly at home and among its partners, reflecting the confidence of a country that has lifted hundreds of millions out of poverty and built one of the most advanced industrial bases in the world.

The SCO summit itself was a major diplomatic milestone, bringing together leaders from 23 countries and heads of 10 international organizations. It underscored China’s ability to convene, engage and outline shared priorities across Asia and beyond. The outcomes, including the Tianjin Declaration, addressed cooperation in security, connectivity, development and social sectors.

For Pakistan, the growing capability and confidence of China hold direct relevance. The partnership between the two countries is not based on convenience but on decades of trust. Projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) have already transformed infrastructure, energy access and regional connectivity. As China moves further into an era of technological advancement and defence modernization, Pakistan stands to benefit from both strategic cooperation and economic opportunity.

China’s recent military parade demonstrated not just strength but a long-term approach to modern warfare. The range of drones, missiles and AI-enabled systems on display reflected intense investment in innovation. Yet China’s posture remains non-aggressive. Throughout its history, it has not invaded other countries and has preferred diplomacy and dialogue — a principle also reflected in its role in normalizing ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran. This

approach is significant for Pakistan, which has relied on China not only for defence cooperation but also for political support on sensitive regional issues.

The display of advanced missile systems such as the Dongfeng series, hypersonic anti-ship platforms and sophisticated drones like the GJ-11 stealth aircraft highlighted how far China’s defence industry has evolved. Many in Pakistan’s defence and strategic community see this progress as a stabilizing factor in the region, particularly as Pakistan continues to modernize its own capabilities with Chinese support.

China’s emphasis on peace through development is visible in initiatives like the Belt and Road. Unlike many global powers, China frames its rise in terms of shared growth rather than dominance. For Pakistan, this approach aligns with its own economic needs and aspirations. As China expands its technology, finance and industrial cooperation across Asia, Pakistan can strengthen its own economy by deepening bilateral initiatives, encouraging joint ventures and expanding people-to-people exchanges.

As China celebrates its National Day on October 1, it does so as a nation that has combined vision with discipline, growth with stability and power with restraint. For Pakistan, China’s rise is not a distant phenomenon but part of a shared journey marked by respect, trust and mutual benefit.

On this occasion, the people of Pakistan extend warm wishes to the government and people of China. May the bonds of cooperation continue to grow stronger, and may peace, development and partnership define the road ahead for both nations.