BRI & Quality Development and Integrated Concepts and Actions

The dawn of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in 2013 set in motion concepts of quality development across member countries, transforming their economies, communities and enterprises alike.

Over time, BRI and quality development have become supplementary and participatory processes, generating positivity, productivity and prosperity. Through modernization, digitalization, artificial intelligence (AI), green technologies, qualitative industrialization and hybrid agriculture, the BRI reflects Xi’s vision of shared global philosophies.

Additionally, the BRI offers a holistic and comprehensive framework that aligns domestic economic policies, programs and projects with regional and global priorities. Its impact has been particularly significant in addressing economic marginalization, social degradation, political instability, geographic isolation and natural obstacles in Africa, Asia, Central Asia and Latin America. This is especially important in the context of rising unilateralism, economic protectionism, decoupling, delinking and trade wars. For example, transport connectivity through the China-Europe freight-train network achieved a milestone in November 2024, when the 100,000th train departed from Chongqing Municipality.

The benefits of such connectivity extend far beyond trade, stimulating growth in partner countries across continents. Another landmark development of the BRI in 2024 was the progress of the Chancay Port in Peru, which is expected to positively influence regional economies. Encouragingly, the BRI has also emphasized cooperation in new-energy vehicles (NEVs), advancing green development. In Pakistan, under CPEC Phase-I, 38 projects worth $25.2 billion have been completed, while 26 more worth $26.8 billion are in the pipeline, many included in CPEC Phase 2.0. This next phase demonstrates that quality development is now a central feature of the initiative.

Looking ahead, the BRI is expected to deepen efforts in digitalization, AI, modernization, green hydrogen power generation, lithium batteries, EVs and NEVs. Chinese policymakers are committed to expanding cooperation in green infrastructure, green energy, green transportation and green financial mechanisms. The establishment of the “International Green Development Coalition” in 2023 marked a giant step forward. Furthermore, implementing the “Green Investment Principles” for the BRI, along with China’s pledge to provide 100,000 training opportunities for partner countries by 2030, will stimulate both concepts and actions of quality development.

The green economy remains a high priority, supported by China’s eight major steps for high-quality BRI cooperation announced in 2023. In addition, the “Science, Technology and Innovation Cooperation Action Plan” will help strengthen exchanges and dialogue with member countries, while accelerating innovation in AI. The 2025 Two Sessions, including the 14th NPC and CPPCC sessions, emphasized the importance of high-quality BRI development, reflecting its strategic value for comprehensive global growth. The Central Economic Work Conference echoed this by highlighting improvements in overseas comprehensive service systems. Similarly, provincial and regional work reports across China in 2025 underscored the significance of advancing BRI’s high-quality path.

Integration of advanced technologies into the BRI framework, such as AI tools like DeepSeek, is proving to be a game-changer. These innovations benefit all participating nations while reinforcing China’s role as a global leader in technology and sustainable development. The BRI has evolved beyond its initial infrastructure focus to a broader framework facilitating technology transfer, capital flows, delivery of global public goods and deeper cooperation. With over 230 cooperation documents signed with more than 150 countries and 30 international organizations, quality development has become a defining feature of the BRI.

Its successes are evident in initiatives such as the “Connecting 10,000 Villages” project, launched at the 2015 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in Johannesburg. By providing digital TV services to nearly 13 million users and internet television to 20 million users in 37 African countries, the project initiated a wave of technological transformation on the continent. Meanwhile, in 2024, China’s imports and exports with BRI countries reached 22.07 trillion Yuan ($3 trillion) and non-financial direct investment totaled 239.93 billion Yuan, underscoring the scale of BRI’s economic impact.

The BRI continues to promote an inclusive, balanced and open global economic system, injecting much-needed stability into global governance. It helps ensure that developing countries share in the dividends of the new technological wave, thereby slowing or reversing the North–South divide. For decades, China has acted as a stabilizer of the global economy—first as the world’s factory with a skilled, cost-competitive workforce and now as a leading force in institutionalizing quality development on a global scale.

By constructing key infrastructure such as railways, highways, ports, power grids and communication networks, the BRI has improved trade efficiency, facilitated industrial upgrades and launched a new era of quality development. According to a World Bank report, the BRI has increased trade among participating countries by 4.1 percent, foreign investment by five percent and GDP in low-income countries by 3.4 percent. Between 2012 and 2021, the GDP share of emerging and developing economies grew by 3.6 percent and forecasts suggest the BRI will generate $1.6 trillion in global revenue annually by 2030, contributing 1.3 percent to global GDP.

The export of high-end equipment and support for domestic manufacturers to participate in overseas projects has further enhanced mutual benefits. Innovation and technological advancements in AI, 5G and renewable energy are at the heart of this transformation. Unlocking the potential of developing countries through high-quality development must remain a priority. Promoting “small but beautiful” projects, such as the Luban Workshop, while deepening cooperation in green and digital industries, would ensure broader participation.

Moreover, the creation of corridors—Green SMEs, Green Technical Education, Green Energy Grids, Green Women Empowerment, Green Disaster Management and Green Walls—would strengthen quality development initiatives. Corridors for knowledge sharing, climate change cooperation, economic security and safety of Chinese nationals and BRI/CPEC projects are equally critical. The reallocation of quality industries through these corridors would create more win-win outcomes, fostering greater prosperity and cooperation among nations.