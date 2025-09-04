Reception marks 68th National Day of Malaysia

Pakistan, Malaysia enjoy historic partnership in diverse sectors: Bilal

Malaysia enjoys deep, mutually respectful relations with Pakistan and the bond of enduring partnership between the two countries keeps growing stronger and stronger with the passage of time (since 1957 the year Malaysia gained independence from the British colonial rule).

These views were expressed by High Commissioner of Malaysia, Dato’ AzharMazlan while addressing a reception he along with his spouse Puan Amelia Amani Lee Abdullah had hosted to mark the 68th National Day of Malaysia.

Minister of State for Revenue Bilal AzharKayani was the Chief Guest on the occasion. The reception was attended by a large number of diplomats, members of the business community, parliamentarians, senior officials of the MoFA, armed forces, academia and the Malaysian diaspora.

Diplomats from the ASEAN countries shared the centre stage and took part in cake-cutting also since Malaysia is an important member of the South East Asian nations and an emerging trade partner with impressive portfolio in the bloc.

National anthems of Malaysia and Pakistan were also played on the occasion. Acknowledging Malaysia as an important friend of Pakistan, Chief Guest Bilal AzharKayani extended warm felicitations to the Malaysian people and the government on behalf of the people and the government of Pakistan saying Pakistan highly valued its relations with Malaysia and both countries share rich traditions and values of history, heritage, religion and culture.

In coming October, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to pay an historic visit to Malaysia further strengthening the mutual economic and trade relations.

Earlier in his welcome address, the High Commissioner said Malaysia was among Pakistan’s major trading partners in the ASEAN. “We aim to further balance and deepen this partnership in coming years,” he said.