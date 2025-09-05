Full spectrum deterrence and India’s strategic retreat

THE strategic competition between Pakistan and India has evolved significantly over the past four decades.

India’s military doctrines, once envisioned as grand designs to dismember Pakistan, have steadily narrowed in scope and ambition. What is striking is not India’s persistence in seeking coercive strategies, but rather its continuous doctrinal climb down. This retreat is neither accidental nor voluntary, it is a direct consequence of Pakistan’s credible Full Spectrum Deterrence (FSD). In forcing India to scale back from maximalist war plans to carefully hedged, limited actions, Pakistan has achieved a major strategic success. From the Sunderji doctrine to DRS: A story of retreat: India’s military strategy during the 1980s was shaped by the Sunderji Doctrine, which envisioned large-scale mechanized thrusts deep into Pakistani territory. The ambition was not only to punish but to dismember Pakistan through overwhelming conventional force. However, Pakistan’s acquisition of nuclear capability rendered such plans impractical. By the late 1990s and early 2000s, India shifted to the Limited War concept, epitomized in the Cold Start doctrine, which sought to achieve quick, shallow incursions before international pressure could intervene.

Even Cold Start could not survive the reality of Pakistan’s Full Spectrum Deterrence. Islamabad’s posture, covering the full range of conflict from strategic to tactical nuclear options, neutralized the operational space India believed it had. Consequently, India moved down to the Doctrine of Rapid and Short (DRS) punitive actions: limited, sub-threshold responses meant to inflict punishment without triggering large-scale war. This progression is telling. Each doctrinal shift has been a climb down, forced by Pakistan’s deterrence. Instead of coercing Pakistan, India has had to acknowledge escalation risks and scale back ambitions, proving the success of Pakistan’s deterrence. Modi’s “New Normal” aimed to break the pattern by announcing that India would respond militarily to every terrorist attack on its soil, projecting resolve and assuring the electorate of decisive leadership. In practice, however, it created vulnerabilities. With over 36 separatist and insurgent movements active, New Delhi is compelled to respond militarily, whether Pakistan is involved or not. By formalizing this stance, India has given non-state actors an indirect role in shaping regional security, as even localized incidents disconnected from Pakistan could force escalation under the weight of its own declared policy. This posture is profoundly irresponsible in a nuclearized environment. Escalation ladders in South Asia are short, the threshold for misperception is low, and the speed of crises is high. India’s decision to embrace compulsion rather than flexibility only increases the risk of accidents spiraling into conflict.

The language of restraint is instructive. In recent crises—the 2016 “surgical strikes,” the 2019 Pulwama-Balakot episode, and cross-border artillery exchanges—Indian leaders described their actions as “measured,” “non-escalatory,” “proportionate,” and “responsible.” This vocabulary reveals the limits of Indian action. The leadership is keenly aware of Pakistan’s deterrence credibility. Indian officials recognize that Pakistan’s Full Spectrum Deterrence is not a bluff; it is a reality backed by both capability and resolve. This recognition forces India to carefully calibrate its actions, ensuring they remain below thresholds that could invite a severe Pakistani response. India’s restraint does not stem from magnanimity or strategic generosity; it is born out of compulsion, driven by Pakistan’s credible deterrent posture. Strategic success for Pakistan: For Pakistan, this dynamic represents a significant achievement. Without engaging in direct conflict, Islamabad has compelled its larger neighbor to rethink and scale back its military doctrines. Pakistan’s Full Spectrum Deterrence ensures that India cannot pursue its revisionist ambitions unchecked. Strategic stability, precarious though it may be, has been preserved because of this deterrence equilibrium. That said, deterrence is not static. India continues to invest in missile defense, advanced conventional weapons, and nuclear modernization in hopes of regaining strategic space. Pakistan, therefore, must sustain the credibility of its deterrent through continued modernization, survivability, and clear signaling. At the same time, Pakistan must complement its deterrence with proactive diplomacy, making it clear to the international community that stability in South Asia rests on credible deterrence, not on India’s coercive strategies.

Conclusion: India’s doctrinal trajectory, from Sunderji to Cold Start to DRS, underscores the limits of its military ambitions against a nuclear-armed Pakistan. Modi’s “New Normal” has only compounded these limits by exposing India to the reckless influence of non-state actors. At every turn, Pakistan’s Full Spectrum Deterrence has forced India to exercise restraint, however reluctantly. The lesson is unambiguous: credible deterrence works. By maintaining a robust spectrum of capabilities and the will to use them if necessary, Pakistan has achieved strategic success. India’s climb down is not a choice but a compulsion, one that will continue as long as Pakistan sustains the credibility of its deterrent. In South Asia’s volatile security environment, this credibility remains the cornerstone of stability.

—The writer is Research Officer Strategic Vision Institute, Islamabad.

