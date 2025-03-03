IMF delegation arrives in Islamabad for economic review

ISLAMABAD – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation arrived in Islamabad for an economic review regarding the next installment of $1 billion from the $7 billion bailout package, the sources close to the development said on Monday.

The sources within the Ministry of Finance said that the economic review talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) would continue until March 15.

In this regard, they said, the first phase would consist of technical discussions followed by policy-level discussions in the second phase.

A 9-member IMF delegation, led by Nathan Porter, would stay in Pakistan for about two weeks and would also provide suggestions for the upcoming fiscal year 2025-26 budget.

The sources said that relief for salaried classes would only be possible if the IMF gave its consent. The review delegation would hold discussions with the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Energy, Planning and the State Bank.

They said that the IMF delegation would also have talks with other institutions and ministries such as FBR, Ogra, Nepra etc.