AGL51▲ 2.48 (0.05%)AIRLINK176.19▼ -10.9 (-0.06%)BOP12.59▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.43▼ -0.15 (-0.02%)DCL8.84▲ 0.13 (0.01%)DFML44.69▼ -0.85 (-0.02%)DGKC119.5▼ -1.49 (-0.01%)FCCL39.7▼ -0.72 (-0.02%)FFL14.64▼ -0.22 (-0.01%)HUBC132.2▲ 0.99 (0.01%)HUMNL12.88▼ -0.38 (-0.03%)KEL4.42▼ -0.03 (-0.01%)KOSM6▼ -0.01 (0.00%)MLCF52.9▼ -0.26 (0.00%)NBP79.9▼ -0.11 (0.00%)OGDC212▼ -0.59 (0.00%)PAEL41.85▼ -0.09 (0.00%)PIBTL9.45▼ -0.15 (-0.02%)PPL171.02▼ -2.27 (-0.01%)PRL33.45▼ -0.68 (-0.02%)PTC23.3▼ -0.17 (-0.01%)SEARL85.2▼ -2.89 (-0.03%)TELE8.03▲ 0.04 (0.01%)TOMCL31.8▼ -0.5 (-0.02%)TPLP10.83▼ -0.17 (-0.02%)TREET20.24▼ -0.57 (-0.03%)TRG59.18▼ -0.61 (-0.01%)UNITY28.88▼ -0.07 (0.00%)WTL1.43▲ 0.02 (0.01%)

IMF delegation arrives in Islamabad for economic review

Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

ISLAMABAD – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation arrived in Islamabad for an economic review regarding the next installment of $1 billion from the $7 billion bailout package, the sources close to the development said on Monday.

The sources within the Ministry of Finance said that the economic review talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) would continue until March 15.

In this regard, they said, the first phase would consist of technical discussions followed by policy-level discussions in the second phase.

A 9-member IMF delegation, led by Nathan Porter, would stay in Pakistan for about two weeks and would also provide suggestions for the upcoming fiscal year 2025-26 budget.

The sources said that relief for salaried classes would only be possible if the IMF gave its consent. The review delegation would hold discussions with the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Energy, Planning and the State Bank.

They said that the IMF delegation would also have talks with other institutions and ministries such as FBR, Ogra, Nepra etc.

IMF team to visit Pakistan next week for $1b climate finance talks

Web Desk Staff

Related Posts

  • Top News

Army chief urges youth to focus on duties

  • Top News

PM Shehbaz orders smooth supply of sugar, other food items

  • Pakistan, Top News

COAS reaffirms Pak Army’s commitment to modern warfare, youth empowerment during Bahawalpur visit

  • Top News

President’s secretariat seeks one-year performance report from govt

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer