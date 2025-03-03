Army chief urges youth to focus on duties

Stressing the importance of self-responsibility, Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir advised the country’s youth against indulging in baseless criticism and asked them to focus on their duties and performance.

During an interaction with students from various universities in Bahawalpur, the army chief underscored the army’s commitment to nurturing the nation’s youth, Radio Pakistan reported on Sunday.

He encouraged students to pursue academic excellence with dedication and equip themselves with the skills necessary to contribute meaningfully to national development.

General Munir lauded the pivotal role of the youth in shaping Pakistan’s future and reaffirmed the army’s support for initiatives that empower young talent.

He said that as long as great mothers continue to sacrifice their children for Pakistan and the youth stand united with the armed forces, nobody can harm the country.

The army chief said an organised illegal spectrum backs terrorism, with certain elements providing support to it. He said whenever the state takes action against them, their false narratives are spread to undermine the efforts.

Highlighting the blessings of Pakistan, COAS Munir described the country as a precious gift from Allah Almighty, blessed with many bounties.

He urged the audience to remain steadfast in their beliefs, remember their ancestors, and uphold the core values of society.