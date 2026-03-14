Ramadan 2026 cash assistance fraud, bank issues alert

LAHORE – A leading bank has issued a public advisory warning citizens about fraudulent schemes circulating during Ramadan that falsely promise “Ramadan Cash Assistance.”

In an awareness message, Bank Alfalah said scammers are attempting to exploit people by posing as government officials or representatives of financial institutions and offering fake financial aid programs.

These fraudsters reportedly contact individuals through phone calls, SMS messages, or social media platforms and claim that the recipient has been selected for Ramadan cash support.

The advisory stated that victims are often told they must complete an urgent registration process to receive the funds.

In many cases, they are asked to share sensitive information such as bank account details or mobile wallet credentials. Some victims are also asked to pay a “processing fee” in order to release the promised amount.

The bank cautioned that such messages are fraudulent and urged the public to remain vigilant. The bank advised people not to trust unsolicited SMS messages, social media posts, or phone calls claiming to offer cash assistance, especially when they create pressure by saying the offer is available for a limited time.

The bank also stressed the importance of verifying information only through official sources before taking any action. Citizens were advised not to share personal or financial information with unknown individuals online or over the phone.

The advisory further reminded customers that banks and government institutions never ask for confidential information such as passwords, one-time passwords (OTP), ATM PIN codes, TPIN, CVV numbers, or card expiry details.