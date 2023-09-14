KARACHI – Inflation hit Pakistanis are set to face another shock as the interim government has decided for a sharp increase in the price of petrol for the second half of September.

Reliable sources revealed that the government had decided to jack up the `price of both petrol and diesel, and the new price of petrol will be around Rs321 per litre for the next two weeks.

Furthermore, High-Speed Diesel (HSD) is likely to increase by Rs13.66 per litre, kerosene oil by Rs8.79 per litre, and light diesel oil (LDO) by Rs4.45 per litre.

The rupee devaluation along with the increase in the crude oil price by $5 per barrel in the international oil markets will add woes to people.

POLs Current Price Expected Price Petrol 305.36 Rs321.35 Diesel 311.84 Rs325.50

In the first half of September, petrol prices completed a triple century as the interim caretaker government is taking steps toward fiscal objectives laid down by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and with the expected price hike, the price of petrol will hover around Rs320/litre.

The international oil market has seen a price hike from $88 per barrel to $93 per barrel, this shift will give a jolt to Pakistan and other countries.

As Pakistan is facing an economic meltdown, distressed people are bracing for another blow, with experts claiming that back-to-back increases in fuel prices will shut down several industries.