Mainly hot and sultry weather is expected in Rawalpindi and Islamabad like most plain areas of the country.

However, rain and wind with thundershowers are expected at isolated places in Islamabad and some adjoining hilly areas.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is present over the upper parts.

Past 24 Hour Weather

Hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country.

Rain fall (mm): Punjab: Lahore (Nishtar Town 26, Johar town SDO Office, 25, Tajpura SDO Office 10, Airport 07, Upper Mall 05, Gulberg Wasa head office, Mughalpura SDO Office 04, Farrukhabad 03, Gulshan e Ravi 02), Chakwal, Murre 02, Narowal 01 and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir 05.

Today’s Recorded Highest Maximum Temperature’s (°C): Bhakkar & Chilas & Dalbandin 42.

Urban Flooding, and Landslide Alert

Amid the forecast of rain coupled with thunderstorms, Pakistan Meteorological Department warned of urban flooding in major cities across Pakistan.

The Met Office said intermittent showers could cause flash flooding in some areas and trigger landslides in the hilly areas of Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In its fresh advisory, PMD said rain and wind-thundershower with isolated heavy falls were expected in upper parts of Pakistan from September 15 to 20 as moderate monsoon currents from the Bay of Bengal are likely to penetrate in country’s upper region from September 15.

The weather update said a westerly wave is also likely to enter Pakistan on September 16, and under the influence of rain along with wind-thunderstorm is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, KP and Punjab,

Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur, Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Kohat, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi and Nowshera will receive rain form September 15 to 20 with occasional gaps.

Met Office said Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Karak, Waziristan, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, and Bhakkar will receive showers from September 16 to September 18 and Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Musa Khel, Barkhan, Zhob, Kalat, Khuzdar, Mirpurkhas, Khairpur, Tharparkar, Umer Kot and Sanghar will also face wet period in coming days.

It warned that heavy rains and thunderstorms could cause huge water flows in local Nullahs, and streams of Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Galliyat, Murree, Rawalpindi/Islamabad till September 19.

Rains may also trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, and Abbottabad during the wet spell from Sept 16 to 19, weather department said.