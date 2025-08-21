Rainwater accumulation outside ITP office: A genuine public concern

The persistent issue of rainwater accumulation at the entrance and outside the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) office has become a significant concern for the public.

This problem, exacerbated during the monsoon season, affects both pedestrians and motorists, leading to various inconveniences and safety hazards.

The stagnant water creates slippery conditions, posing a risk of accidents for pedestrians. For motorists, navigating through the waterlogged area can lead to vehicle damage and traffic congestion. The situation is particularly challenging during peak hours, when the increased volume of traffic compounds the problem.

Several applicants seeking ‘Learner’ or complete driving licenses, or those arriving for fitness certificates and other services, complained to the Pakistan Observer on Wednesday. They reported being asked to park their vehicles at a distance, forcing them to walk through the water, which soiled their clothes, shoes, and feet, causing irritation and inconvenience.

A working woman who came for a ‘Learner’ license said she nearly fell in the water, as the entrance of the ITC was inundated. The traffic policemen present for public relief had not placed any blocks or bricks for applicants to walk on to reach the office.

“This is the state of affairs at a traffic police office in the federal capital. What would be the situation in smaller cities and towns?” said Sadiq, an applicant who arrived with his brother to get a driving license. “They are charging us heavy amounts in the name of license fees, but look at the facilities they are providing to the public,” he further commented.

Beyond the immediate inconvenience, the standing water also raises public health concerns. It can become a breeding ground for mosquitoes, increasing the risk of vector-borne diseases. Additionally, the unsanitary conditions can contribute to other health issues for those who must traverse the area regularly.

A traffic police official, requesting anonymity, admitted that the accumulated rainwater was causing problems, but they lacked the capacity or equipment to drain it.

Addressing this issue requires immediate attention from the relevant Capital Development Authority (CDA) departments. “We have written to them,” said a senior official of the ITP, “however, the CDA has not yet responded to our call.” Infrastructure improvements, such as better drainage systems, are essential to prevent water accumulation. Regular maintenance and timely interventions can significantly mitigate the problem, ensuring safer and more efficient movement for both pedestrians and vehicles.