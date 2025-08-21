3rd Day of 5-Day Japan visit CM Maryam visits Tokyo’s modern traffic control center

“Japanese experiences and technology will be used to improve traffic and urban systems in Punjab,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif while visiting Tokyo’s state-of-the-art traffic control center, where she was given a detailed briefing on the working of traffic control room, and the technology used for the purpose.

She was apprised by the authorities concerned,”Tokyo has the honor of being the first city to use ‘infrared technology’ for traffic control and monitoring.” They said,”CCTV cameras and roadside sensors are also being used for traffic control and monitoring in Tokyo.”

Madam Chief Minister was further briefed about data collection, transport planning and the infrastructure in the traffic control room, and was apprised about the provision of ambulances and police action in case of accidents and emergencies, She observed the modern monitoring system to prevent queueing, overspeeding and signal violations, and also learnt about the system to inform public about weather changes in Tokyo through the traffic control system.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said,”Lahore will be made the first smart city using a modern traffic management system, funds for which have been given in the annual development program.” She added,”Traffic system of all major cities of Punjab, including Lahore, is being connected to AI.” She highlighted,”To maintain smooth traffic flow, more than 12,000 KMs long roads have been revamped in Punjab.”

Madam Chief Minister said,”To reduce traffic pressure on roads, efficient mass transit systems are being introduced in Lahore, Gujranwala and Faisalabad.” She added,”Safe City cameras are being used for traffic monitoring.”