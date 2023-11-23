PESHAWAR – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted scattered rains for Peshawar and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday night.

According to the synoptic situation, westerly wave is present over upper parts of Pakistan.

Under these conditions, partly cloudy weather is expected in upper districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday night.

However, rain-wind/thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is likely in Chitral, Dir, Kohistan, Swat, Abbotabad and Manshera.

Light rain/drizzle is also expected in Mardan, Peshawar, Kurrum, Malam Jabba, Saidu Sharif and Kohat.

Hailstorm is also expected during the period.

On Friday, cold and dry weather is expected in most districts of the province.

Fog is likely to persist in Swabi, Mardan, Charsadda and Peshawar during morning hours.

In Peshawar, minimum temperature is likely to remain between 04-06 degrees Celsius on Friday and 05-07 C on Saturday.

Meanwhile, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours.

Kalam remained the coldest place in the province where mercury dropped to 01 C below the freezing point.

In Peshawar, minimum temperature was recorded at 07 C.

Relative humidity during the evening was recorded at 93 per cent.