KARACHI – Pakistani rupee lost nearly a week-long winning streak against the US dollar, as PKR depreciated in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

Data shared by the central bank suggests that the rupee ended its 5-session positive run against the greenback and it faces marginal losses in the inter-bank market.

As per the latest rates, PKR settled at 285.27, with a drop of Rs0.66.

Dollar rates in Pakistan today

In the open market, the local currency remained stable on Thursday.

The local currency was quoted at 286.50 for selling and 283.50 for buying purposes for customers.

USD to PKR