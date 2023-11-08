LAHORE – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast scattered rains for Lahore and parts of Punjab during the next two days.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave affects western parts and will likely grip the upper parts tonight.

Under these conditions, partly cloudy weather is expected in most upper parts of the province on Wednesday night.

However, light rain-wind/thunderstorms are expected at isolated places in Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Mianwali, Sargodha, Layyah, Bhakkar, Dera Ghazi Khan and surroundings.

On Thursday, rain-wind/thunderstorms are expected at isolated places in Murree, Galiyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Hafizabad, Faisalabad, Jhang and Toba Tek Singh.

Isolated hailstorms may also occur during this period.

Fog/smog is likely in Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Lahore, Okara, Sahiwal, Mandi Bahauddin, Faisalabad, Jhang, Khanewal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan and surroundings during morning hours.

Similar weather conditions will persist on Friday.

In Lahore, minimum temperature is likely to remain between 17-19 degrees Celsius on Thursday and Friday.

Meanwhile, dry weather prevailed over most districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

However, Faisalabad received 01 mm of rain.

Murree remained the coldest place in the province where mercury dropped to 08 C.

In Lahore, minimum temperature was recorded at18 C.

Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 86 per cent.