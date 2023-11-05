LAHORE – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted normal to slightly above normal rainfall and above normal temperature for Pakistan during the winter season.

As per the synoptic situation, the positive phase of climate indicators like El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO) is expected to persist during November, December, and January 2023-24.

A positive phase of the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) is expected to make a transition to neutral by the end of the season.

Based on these atmospheric conditions, normal to slightly above normal rainfall is expected in western and north-western parts of the country i.e., Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan along with upper Punjab and adjoining Kashmir, due to prevailing western weather systems.

Temperatures are predicted to remain above normal nationwide.

The southwestern parts of Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan are expected to experience slightly above-normal temperatures.

Impacts:

A considerable amount of water will be available for standing crops and vegetables.

Isolated showers/ hails/windstorms may disrupt the harvesting activities of Kharif crops, particularly in the upper parts of the country during the start of the season.

Reasonable soil moisture is expected to be available for the sowing of upcoming Rabi crops.

During the gaps between intermittent rainfall spells, thick foggy conditions are expected to develop in the plain areas of the country.

A satisfactory amount of water for irrigation and power sectors will be available during the winter season.