LAHORE – Pakistan Women A defeated West Indies Women A by eight wickets to win the final of the T20 tri-series at Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.

Pakistan Women A won the toss and invited West Indies Women A to bat first. The visitors scored 97-6 in the allotted 20 overs. Opening batter Qiana Joseph (35, 39b, 5x4s) was the top run-getter. Skipper Rashada Williams also chipped in with 18 from 26 deliveries, including one boundary.

Qiana and Rashada’s partnership was broken by Omaima Sohail, who dismissed the former. Shabika Gajnabi (10, 12b, 2x4s), who had retired hurt earlier in the innings, returned to the crease after the first wicket fell. Zaida James also contributed 12 from 18 including two boundaries.

The Rameen Shamim-led spin attack was responsible for restricting the visitors to a low total despite a solid start to their innings. Rameen and fellow off-spinner Omaima both took two wickets at the expense of 17 runs each. Left-arm spinners Saima Malik and Anosha Nasir also returned with a wicket apiece.

The home side cruised to the target in just 15.5 overs, losing only two wickets in the process. Although Shawaal lost her partner Eyman Fatima (5, 11b, 1×4) early in the innings, the right-handed batter carried the innings to take her team over the line. She hit 39 from 38 deliveries, including four boundaries.

She was supported by Gull Feroza, who produced a-run-a-ball 23 including three fours, and Omaima, who remained undefeated at 20 from 23, including a boundary.

Cherry-Ann Fraser and Qiana were the only two wicket-takers for West Indies Women A, getting one each.

Player of the match – Omaima Sohail (Pakistan Women A)

Player of the series – Shawaal Zulfiqar (Pakistan Women A)

Pakistan Women A will now play two T20 matches against Thailand Women Emerging, scheduled for 10 and 11 November.