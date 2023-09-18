Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rainfall of varying intensities for parts of Sindh including Karachi during the next couple of days.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave is present over upper and western parts of Pakistan.

A low pressure area lies over southeast of Rajasthan (India) and likely to move southwestward.

Under the influence of these conditions, rain-wind/ thundershower (with Isolated heavy fall) is expected in Tharparkar, Mithi, Umarkot, Mirpur Khas, Karachi, Malir, Hyderabad, Dadu, Sanghar, Chhor, Thatta, Badin, Nagar parker and Diplo on Monday evening/night.

On Tuesday, rain-wind/ thundershower (with Isolated heavy fall) is expected in Tharparkar, Mithi, Umarkot, Mirpur Khas, Thatta, Badin, Sajawal, Karachi, Malir, Hyderabad, Jacobabad, Sukkur, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mityari, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Sanghar, Jamshoro, Khairpur and Qamber Shahdadkot.

Partly cloudy weather is expected elsewhere in the province.

In Karachi, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 32-34 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meanwhile, parts of Sindh received scattered rains during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm): Tharparker (Nagar Parker 72, Kaloi 50, Diplo 15, Islamkot 05, Chachro 02), Thatta, 47, Mithi 44, Badin 41, Chhor 12

Hot and humid weather prevailed elsewhere in the province.

Nawabshah remained the hottest place in the province where mercury rose as high as 40 C.

In Karachi, maximum temperature was recorded at 36 C.

Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 59 per cent.