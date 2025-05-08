AGL43.3▼ -4.58 (-0.10%)AIRLINK140.57▼ -0.18 (0.00%)BOP9.23▲ 0.05 (0.01%)CNERGY6.52▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)DCL9.68▼ -0.36 (-0.04%)DFML30.8▼ -0.85 (-0.03%)DGKC128.4▼ -2.36 (-0.02%)FCCL42.55▼ -0.3 (-0.01%)FFL13.55▲ 0.01 (0.00%)HUBC126.8▼ -0.48 (0.00%)HUMNL12.52▲ 0.42 (0.03%)KEL4.19▼ -0.03 (-0.01%)KOSM4.89▲ 0.02 (0.00%)MLCF64.65▼ -2.44 (-0.04%)NBP81.71▼ -0.72 (-0.01%)OGDC195.7▼ -0.93 (0.00%)PAEL40.04▼ -0.57 (-0.01%)PIBTL7.87▼ -0.02 (0.00%)PPL146.19▲ 0.91 (0.01%)PRL26.85▼ -0.1 (0.00%)PTC18.88▼ -0.47 (-0.02%)SEARL72.4▼ -1.65 (-0.02%)TELE6.38▼ -0.01 (0.00%)TOMCL28.3▼ -0.48 (-0.02%)TPLP7.6▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)TREET18.24▲ 0.01 (0.00%)TRG59.15▲ 0.16 (0.00%)UNITY24.43▼ -0.03 (0.00%)WTL1.23▲ 0.01 (0.01%)

Rain update for Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Pakistan; Wet spell to continue

Islamabad Rawalpindi Weather Update Twin Cities Brace For Rain Gusty Winds This Week
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

ISLAMABAD – More rains and gusty winds with isolated heavy falls and hailstorms are likely in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Thursday, Friday and Saturday with occasional gaps.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a westerly wave prevails over most parts of Pakistan. Moist currents are penetrating the upper and central parts of the country.

Under these conditions, more intermittent rains and gusty winds with isolated heavy falls and hailstorms are likely in the twin cities, north and eastern Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, northeast/southern Balochistan and southeast Sindh on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Islamabad’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 32°C and 34°C on Friday and between 31°C and 33°C on Saturday.

Rawalpindi’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 30°C and 32°C on Friday and between 29°C and 31°C on Saturday.

Meanwhile, hot and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country during the last 24 hours. However, rains occurred in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, northeastern Punjab and northern Balochistan. The rains relieved the heat-stricken people by causing a considerable decrease in the temperatures during the day and at night.

Rainfall (mm):

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir (Upper 11, Lower 08), Balakot 09, Kalam 05, Saidu Sharif 03

Kashmir: Garhi Dupatta 04, Kotli 03, Rawalakot 01

Punjab: Kamra 05, Sialkot (Airport 02, City Trace), Narowal 02

Balochistan: Bar Khan 01

Padidan, Dalbandin and Nokundi remained the hottest places in Pakistan, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 44°C. The maximum temperature in Jacobabad and Dadu was recorded at 43°C.

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 36°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 67 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 34°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 55 per cent.

Widespread rains predicted in Pakistan from May 7

Staff Report

Related Posts

  • Featured, Forex Rate

Saudi Riyal rate strengthens against Pak rupee today – 08 May 2025

  • Featured, Pakistan

Lahore, Punjab weather; rain showers relief as wet spell continues

  • Pakistan

Check flight status of Lahore airport online [May 2025]

  • Lahore, Pakistan

Explosion heard in Lahore’s Barki area near Pak-India border

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer