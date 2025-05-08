Four Pakistan Army troops injured as 12 Indian drones neutralised, says DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI – DG ISPR Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said four personnel of the Pakistan Army were injured in an Indian drone strike at a military target in Lahore.

Addressing a media briefing, he said the security forces have neutralised 12 Indian drones at different locations in Lahore, Gujranwala, Attock, Gujrat, Chakwal, Rawalpindi and areas near Karachi.

He said however a drone managed to partially engage a military target in Lahore, leaving four army officials injured. He said a civilian was martyred in Miano area of Sindh.

Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif said the India made the infiltration attempt by violating the airspace for another time on night between May 7 and 8, adding that Pakistani forces are responding to such attempts in effective manners.

He said India suffered massive damages at the Line of Control (LoC), saying the security forces are fully alert.

The DG ISPR said India has committed acts of aggression by sending drones, and has targeted mosques and civilians.

He added, “As the situation progresses, I will continue to keep you informed regarding this matter.”

The spokesperson said, “We are fully capable of dealing with all forms of aggression and fanaticism. We are determined and fully equipped to teach a lesson to those who display such fanaticism.”

“The international community is witnessing how India is endangering the peace of not just the region but the entire world. It seems India is on the verge of losing all rationalities. India has faced humiliation before as well, including the downing of its five aircraft,” he said.