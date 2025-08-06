Rain likely in Karachi, coastal areas of Sindh

KARACHI – Light rain/drizzle is likely in Karachi and coastal areas of Sindh on Wednesday night and Thursday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a seasonal low lies over northwest Balochistan. Monsoon currents penetrate the upper parts of Pakistan. A westerly wave also prevails over the upper parts.

Under these conditions, mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most districts of Sindh on Wednesday night and Thursday. However, light rain/drizzle is likely in Karachi and the coastal areas of Sindh during the period.

Karachi’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 32°C and 34°C on Thursday, and between 33°C and 35°C on Friday and Saturday.

Hyderabad’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 35°C and 37°C on Thursday, and between 36°C and 38°C on Friday and Saturday.

Meanwhile, muggy weather prevailed in Karachi, Hyderabad and most parts of Sindh during the last 24 hours.

Dadu remained the hottest place in Sindh, with a maximum temperature of 42°C recorded. The maximum temperature in Nawabshah was recorded at 40°C.

In Karachi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 32°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 62 per cent.

In Hyderabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 36°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 61 per cent.