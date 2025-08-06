Mobile Internet blackout across Balochistan amid rising security threats

QUETTA – Mobile internet services have been suspended in parts of Balochistan, including provincial capital Quetta, as authorities implement stern measures amid rising threats.

The disruption confirmed by provincial official affects wide range of districts including Kohlu, Chaman, Qila Abdullah, Pishin, Loralai, Ziarat, Qila Saifullah, Nushki, and Harnai.

The suspension of internet services in Balochistan remains in place until further notice, with authorities continuing to monitor the situation closely.

PTA said suspension is part of precautionary efforts to prevent potential security breaches and maintain public safety across the southwestern region. It comes amid surge in militant activities in Balochistan and KP, a trend that intensified since Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan in 2021.

Recent incidents raised further concerns. Last month, Balochistan Constabulary officer was martyred and three others were injured when unidentified gunmen targeted the convoy of an acting Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Mastung.

Balochistan and parts of region witnessed surge in attacks, while 175 people were killed in violence and counter-terror operations lately.