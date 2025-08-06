British High Commissioner flies with PIA, expresses hope for direct UK-Pakistan Flights

ISLAMABAD – British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott boarded Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight from Sindh capital Karachi to federal capital Islamabad.

Ms. Marriott’s deep passion for aviation took her straight to the cockpit mid-flight, where she was warmly welcomed by the PIA crew and given an insider’s look at the airline’s operations. The captain briefed her on the flight controls and aviation procedures, much to her delight.

Upon arrival in Islamabad, PIA CEO Air Vice Marshal Amir Hayat personally received High Commissioner and presented her with a PIA Captain’s Cap in a symbolic nod to her love for flying and her support for Pak national air carrier.

In a statememt, Ms Marriot said she will soon fly directly to UK on PIA, sending waves of excitement across the aviation and diplomatic circles. This high-profile flight comes at a time when PIA is finalizing plans to resume direct flights to Manchester, UK which is move eagerly awaited by the Pakistani diaspora and business travelers alike.

AVM Amir Hayat thanked British High Commissioner for her continued support and her efforts in paving the way for the restoration of direct UK-bound flights. He assured that PIA is in the final stretch of formalities and will be announcing the resumption of services very soon.

With direct PIA flights to the UK back on the radar, passengers on both ends have something big to look forward to.