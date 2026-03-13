Islamabad, Pakistan Weather: Rain, hailstorms likely during weekend

Intermittent rain along with isolated hailstorms is likely in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan during the weekend.

Synoptic Situation:

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan. A westerly wave will likely approach the northwestern parts of the country on Saturday evening. It will likely persist till Monday morning.

Forecast:

Under these conditions, mainly dry weather is likely in the twin cities and most parts of Pakistan on Friday evening and night. Isolated rain is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan.

On Saturday and Sunday, cloudy weather accompanied by rain and isolated hailstorms is likely in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Snowfall is expected over the high mountains.

Impacts:

Daytime temperatures are expected to decrease by 03°C to 04°C in the upper parts of the country. Landslides may occur in vulnerable areas of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the forecast period. Lightning may occur in isolated places. Tourists are advised to remain extra cautious and avoid unnecessary travel.

Farmers are advised to manage their crops according to the prevailing weather conditions.

Temperatures:

Islamabad’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 26°C and 28°C on Saturday and between 27°C and 29°C on Sunday.

Rawalpindi’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 26°C and 28°C on Saturday and between 27°C and 29°C on Sunday.

Past Weather:

Rain occurred in parts of Pakistan during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm):

Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (Airport 15, City 14), Garhi Dupatta 05, Rawalakot 04

Gilgit-Baltistan: Skardu 13, Bunji 12, Bagrote 10, Astore 09, Chilas 07, Gilgit 06, Hunza 05

Punjab: Lahore (Airport 13, City 05), Narowal 02, Kasur 01

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Pattan, Balakot 05, Dir 02, Kakul 01

Mithi, Padidan and Chhor remained the hottest places in Pakistan, where the mercury rose as high as 39°C. The maximum temperature in Karachi and Nawabshah was recorded at 38°C.

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 27°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 89 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 27°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 85 per cent.