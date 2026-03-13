Pakistan strikes deep inside Afghanistan as Operation Ghazab Lil-Haq intensifies

TEHRAN – Terrorists having safe havens inside Afghanistan faced massive blow as the Pakistan Army launched a series of powerful airstrikes under Operation Ghazab Lil-Haq. Overnight on March 12–13, suspected militant camps and support infrastructure in Kabul, Kandahar, Paktia, and Paktika were targeted.

Pakistan targeted and Destroyed Kandahar Airfield oil storage Depot – Afghanistan 🔥🚨 https://t.co/qY2307ig8A pic.twitter.com/S9gakpjyxY — Eagle Eye (@zarrar_11PK) March 13, 2026

Tensions along Pakistan–Afghanistan border reached boiling point as Pakistan Army unleashed major wave of airstrikes deep inside Afghan territory under Operation Ghazab Lil-Haq.

The precision strikes targeted suspected militant strongholds and critical support infrastructure in Kabul, Kandahar, Paktia, and Paktika, hitting networks linked to the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other groups accused of cross-border attacks. Afghan authorities immediately condemned the attacks, vowing retaliation and raising fears of a dangerous escalation in the already volatile region.

The overnight operation, conducted between March 12 and 13, focused on four major sites identified as key hubs for militant activity. In Kabul, infrastructure connected to the 313 Corps headquarters was hit, destroying a significant ammunition storage facility.

Meanwhile, in Paktika, an ammunition depot at Shahin Base was destroyed, cutting off a crucial supply line for militants. Pakistani officials described the continuous assaults as a decisive measure to prevent further cross-border attacks.

In Kandahar, Tarawo training camp and nearby facilities, including an oil depot fueling militant operations, were obliterated. Another strike targeted the Sher-e-Nau camp in Paktia, described by Pakistani officials as a major militant hideout. Pakistani authorities emphasized that the strikes were surgical, designed to cripple militant planning and logistical networks.

Security sources confirmed that Operation Ghazab Lil-Haq is far from over, warning that Pakistani forces will continue their offensive until all identified targets are neutralized. Officials say the campaign is intended to send a powerful message: militant groups will no longer be allowed to operate with impunity across the border.

These latest strikes follow a previous operation on March 9, when Pakistani forces conducted a combined air and ground assault against suspected militants along the border. Troops struck a Taliban position in the Shawal region near South Waziristan, forcing militants to flee before demolishing the site.